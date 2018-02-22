U.S. women win hockey gold, Twitter loses it

The U.S. women’s hockey team won its first gold-medal game since the inaugural women’s tournament at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Steph Curry took a break from basketball to cheer on Team USA.

Jim Craig, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. men’s hockey team that upset the Soviet Union for Olympic gold in 1980, was also tuning in.

Actress and non-professional athlete Olivia Munn was 11 emojis happy. Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Kessel gave the U.S. women a shoutout as well. His sister Amanda scored the second goal in the shootout. Fellow Team USA Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim (pairs figure skaters) were at the game. Bronze medal ice dancer Alex Shibutani couldn’t contain his emotions. U.S. silver medal speed skater John-Henry Kreuger is a fan of the team as well. Of course, the players themselves took to Twitter to share their joy. And they shared some photos of their new hardware. Things wouldn’t be complete without a Hilary Knight selfie.