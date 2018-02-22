U.S. Women’s Hockey captures gold medal

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Choi Min-jeong of South Korea has a chance to win a second gold medal in women’s short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Choi was advanced to the 1,000-meter A final on Thursday after the referees penalized Qu Chunyu of China for impeding. Choi had finished third. The crowd erupted in cheers after the video review of the semifinal heat showed the infraction that allowed Choi to advance.

Choi already won the 1,500 meters on home ice.

Also advancing to the final are Kim Boutin of Canada, Arianna Fontana of Italy, Shim Suk-hee of South Korea and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands.

Schulting was the surprise winner of the second semifinal heat.

MEN’S 500-METER SHORT-TRACK:

Two big names have been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s 500 meters in short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Seo Yira of South Korea crashed in his heat, while Liu Shaoang of Hungary was penalized for impeding in his heat.

Wu Dajing set a world and Olympic record of 39.8 seconds in the quarterfinals Thursday to easily advance to the semis. China has never won gold in the sprint race at the Olympics.

In the first heat, Ren Ziwei of China lowered the Olympic record before Wu came along and bettered it.

Also advancing were Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary, Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, Samuel Girard of Canada, Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan, Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea, Daan Breeuwsma of the Netherlands and Abzal Azhgaliyev of Kazakhstan.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY:

The United States has beaten Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women’s hockey.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women’s hockey history on Thursday to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.

Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of the shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.

It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.

It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women’s hockey history.

WOMEN’S ALPINE COMBINED:

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women’s Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn’t finish in what’s likely her final Winter Games.

Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

Shiffrin adds the silver medal to the gold she won earlier in the games in the giant slalom.

It was very likely the first and only Olympic race between U.S. teammates Vonn and Shiffrin.

MEN’S SLALOM:

Andre Myhrer of Sweden has won the Olympic men’s slalom, taking advantage of big favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen failing to finish the race.

Myhrer watched as first-run leader Kristoffersen skied out early in the second run Thursday.

The 35-year-old Myhrer finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern, who took an unexpected silver medal.

Bronze medalist Michael Matt of Austria was 0.67 behind Myhrer’s two-run time of 1 minute, 38.99 seconds. Matt’s brother Mario won gold four years ago.

Myhrer added gold to his bronze medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic slalom.

He is the second 35-year-old man to take Alpine gold here after Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway won the downhill.

Hirscher went out midway through the first run seeking a third gold medal at these Olympics.

FREESTYLE SKIING:

American freestyle skier David Wise has successfully defended his gold medal, breaking through on his final run to give the United States its third gold in the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.

Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions — front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right — a goal he set for himself entering these games.

It’s the seventh gold for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come at Phoenix Snow Park.

Ferreira took silver with 96.40 points, and 16-year-old Nico Porteous from New Zealand got bronze.

