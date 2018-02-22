VIDEO: Fairfield veteran invites homeless woman into her home during cold snap, gets car stolen

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 69-year-old military veteran is heartbroken on Wednesday night after trying to help a homeless woman in California.

She invited the woman into her home, as the temperatures dropped, but now says that homeless woman eventually stole her car.

“There’s so many homeless today,” Sharon Larson said. “You see them everywhere, homeless families everywhere. It just breaks my heart and just tears my heart up to see so many people on the street. It just kills me.”

So, when the 69-year-old military veteran saw a cold and hungry woman at a Fairfield McDonald’s, she didn’t think twice.

“I couldn’t leave her outside in leggings,” Larson said. “They’re just leggings. No jacket. No coat.”

Sharon invited the woman, who goes by the name Lynn, to stay in her warm home for a night or two.

Sharon was homeless herself in the late 90s and eventually got back on her feet.

“I was just helping someone in need,” Larson said. “I was thinking I wish someone would have done that for me when I was that way, so I treated her with all the kindness I had.”

The woman stayed Monday night. Sharon did her laundry and fed her.

When Sharon came out of the bathroom on Tuesday night, after a pork chop meal and a couple of movies, the homeless woman Lynn was gone and so were Sharon’s car keys.

“It is breaking my heart because now I’m feeling like I can’t help anybody anymore, and I always help people,” Larson said. “And now, I feel like if I help them, they’ll just steal from me or hurt me. I don’t know…sorry.”

Lynn stole Sharon’s 2011 Mazda CX-7. It is midnight blue in color, with her grandson’s Batman car seat in the back.

It is the only vehicle Sharon has ever owned.

“Why did you take my car? Why did you take my pride and joy? Why did you take my baby? Can I have her back, please? I would think about not pressing charges if I could have my baby back,” Larson said.