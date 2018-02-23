17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident that happened in Dayton February 16.

Police say someone fired several gunshots into a home on the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue where Keyona Murray was struck in the head by one of those bullets.

At the time Murray was sitting in her bedroom with her two-year-old child, two-year-old nephew and another adult.

READ MORE: Dayton woman dies after shot in head

The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held in the juvenile justice center on a murder charge.