Car strikes security barrier at White House, woman arrested

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The United States Secret Service is sending out tweets Friday saying a car crashed into a security barrier near the White House.

The vehicle did not breach the barrier of the White House complex and the female driver was immediately apprehended, according to the Secret Service.

The White House is on lockdown.

No law enforcement personel were injured during the incident.

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.

