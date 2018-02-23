Dayton Mayor announces election date for vacant commissioner seat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley held a special committee meeting with the city commissioners to select the election date of the open seat on the board.

Commissioner Joey Williams announced his resignation Wednesday, February 21.

READ MORE: Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams resigns

Whaley said Friday the election date for the vacant seat will be May 8.

Anyone who is interested in running for the seat must be a registered voter in the city of Dayton and have 500 signatures from voters in the city of Dayton sent to the Board of Elections by March 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Mayor Whaley talked about how the city commissioners will miss working with Williams.

“His insight to the community, his love for the community and his belief in Dayton’s future is something we’ll miss working with him every week,” Mayor Whaley said.

