Drugs, grenades and money found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials were called to a home in Dayton where they found drugs, grenades and money Friday.

Police were called to the 700 block of St. Nicholas Avenue where they found a weed growing operation and other items.

The Bomb Squad and Dayton Police found drugs, an undisclosed amount of cash, two grenades in the basement and they will tow three cars in connection to the investigation.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.