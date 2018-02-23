Florida plan requires gun buyers to be 21 and up

Florida Governor Rick Scott addresses the congregation during a Sunday service at the First United Methodist Church of Coral Springs, dedicated to the victims of the Wednesday mass shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Coral Springs, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, who is in custody, was charged with 17 counts of murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor is proposing a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21 in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the plan at a news conference Friday in Tallahassee. He began by reading aloud the names of the victims who were fatally shot a Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Scott’s plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in Florida by the time the 2018 school year begins. He is proposing one officer for every 1,000 students on campus. Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

The sale of bump stocks will be completely banned under the proposal.

The plan will require mandatory active shooter training at all schools. Students, teachers and staff must complete all training and “code red” drills by the end of the first week of each semester.

