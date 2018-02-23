Hazmat called to Sen. Portman’s office after envelope with white powder received

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hazmat crews are investigating after Senator Portman’s office in downtown Columbus received a letter containing white powder.

Firefighters were called to 37 W. Broad St. around 3:23pm Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Portman released a statement shortly after 6pm Friday and said initial testing shows the substance is not harmful.

Today my office in Columbus received a suspicious package that included a white powder substance. We immediately notified the Columbus Police Department and the United States Capitol Police, and I appreciate their quick response. Initial testing shows that the substance is not harmful but we will await the completion of this investigation. We are taking every precaution to ensure that all of my staff are safe.