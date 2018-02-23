Hazmat called to Sen. Portman’s office after envelope with white powder received

By Published:
FILE - In this photo from August 11, 2015, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R, Ohio ) visited Springfield on a jobs tour.
FILE - In this photo from August 11, 2015, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R, Ohio ) visited Springfield on a jobs tour.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hazmat crews are investigating after Senator Portman’s office in downtown Columbus received a letter containing white powder.

Firefighters were called to 37 W. Broad St. around 3:23pm Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Portman released a statement shortly after 6pm Friday and said initial testing shows the substance is not harmful.

Today my office in Columbus received a suspicious package that included a white powder substance.  We immediately notified the Columbus Police Department and the United States Capitol Police, and I appreciate their quick response.  Initial testing shows that the substance is not harmful but we will await the completion of this investigation.  We are taking every precaution to ensure that all of my staff are safe.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s