Lakewood becomes latest Ohio school district to close due to precaution

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) — Lakewood schools in Licking County is the latest school district to close as a precaution.

According to a post on the Lakewood Local School District Facebook page, schools are closed Friday after a student was arrested overnight.

The district states that due to the arrest, they closed schools as a precaution.

A letter sent home to parents from Superintendent Mary Kay Andrews states that on Thursday school officials were made aware of a possible threat against students at Lakewood Middle School. Licking County Sheriff deputies investigated the threat and arrested three students. However, Andrews says she learned of a second investigation Friday morning by the sheriff’s office and decided to close schools for the day.

This is just the latest district to close a school or schools to close as a precaution or due to a threat.

Lancaster High School and Licking Heights Central Middle School were both closed Friday after while law enforcement investigated separate threats in both districts.

In the case of the Licking Heights Central Middle School, a 7th grader was arrested after authorities said he threatened to carry out a shooting at the school. However, there was also a second written threat discovered in the girl’s bathroom.

“If a threat comes out, we will look into it and investigate it, to see if there’s anything to it,” said Pataskala Deputy Chief Michael Boales.

