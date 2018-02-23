Man flees Mercer County, found in Las Vegas

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who fled from Mercer County was found in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Nevada to bring Alan M. Fill back to the area. Fill was wanted on a warrant from Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

Fill is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a bench warrant for Failure to Comply with the conditions of a furlough.

It’s the second time Fill has fled the county.

Deputies traveled to Yavapai County, Arizona in September, 2017 to bring Fill back for the same case.

He was brought back on a warrant after being indicted on charges of Grant Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Theft from a person in a Protected Class. That indictment was issued in July of 2017.

In November, 2017, Fill was granted a furlough by the court and ordered to stay at the Men’s House of Hope. Later in November, 2017, the furlough was modified so Fill could travel outside the state for a funeral. Fill was ordered to return to the Men’s House of Hope before noon on November 24, 2017, but he did not come back.

