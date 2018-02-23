Mia Manganello and Brittany Bowe on winning U.S. women’s speedskating’s first medal in 16 years

Annie Sabo talks to U.S. Olympic speedskaters Mia Manganello and Brittany Bowe about winning the bronze and earning the first U.S. speedskating medal in 16 years.
Annie Sabo talks to U.S. Olympic speedskaters Mia Manganello and Brittany Bowe about winning the bronze and earning the first U.S. speedskating medal in 16 years.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement