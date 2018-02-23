Miami Valley to see heavy rainfall Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A flood watch for the southern half of the Miami Valley will still be active through Sunday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the rain will stick around until Sunday.

Jamies says we can see a little bit more than a half an inch of rain today with mainly dry weather and the heaviest rainfall is expected on Saturday.

