Moraine Police looking for armed robbery suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for three men who they say were armed with guns and robbed a business in Moraine Friday.

Police were called to the 4500 block of South Dixie Drive where they investigated the scene and there were reports of money being stolen from the store.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Moraine Police Department (937) 535-1166.

