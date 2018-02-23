No charges for officer who shot robbery suspect in Miamisburg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The off-duty police officer that shot a man in Miamisburg after an armed robbery will not be charged.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence concerning the shooting that took place on Monday, February 5, 2018, in Miamisburg. The officer witnessed 17‐year‐old Charles Ashford attempting to carjack multiple victims at gunpoint in an attempt to steal a getaway vehicle after committing an armed robbery of a Shell gas station on Byers Road.

According to officials, the officer identified himself as a police officer and ordered the juvenile to drop his weapon. When the juvenile failed to comply and instead pointed a .45 caliber semi‐automatic firearm at the officer the officer fired his weapon, striking the juvenile twice.

Upon consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the officer acted lawfully, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

The juvenile suspect is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault on a police officer, discharge of a firearm on or over a public roadway, and impersonating a peace officer.

Prosecutor Heck said, “When an officer sees an armed suspect fleeing a robbery and brandishing a firearm at citizens in an attempt to commit a carjacking, the officer has a duty to stop that suspect. When the suspect points a loaded firearm at an officer, that officer has a right to protect himself.”