PHOTOS: More car windows shot out on local freeways

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the interchange of I-70 and I-75 Friday after several car windows were shot out.

Several cars on I-70 and at least one on I-75 in Harrison Township suffered damage around 1:20 pm Friday.

Troopers tell 2 NEWS this appears to be similar to the incident Thursday morning where at least two vehicles, included a Dayton Police Department patrol car were damaged.

A number of cars along I-70 between I-75 and Airport Access Road suffered damage.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated on this developing story when more information is available.

