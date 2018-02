OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect who allegedy robbed a bank around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Lieutenant Chuch Balaj said the suspect demanded money from the two bank tellers and drove away with the cash

Officers say this is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Oakwood Police Department 298-2122.