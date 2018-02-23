Psychologists say surge in school threats a ‘copycat effect’

By Published:
Psychologists say copycat threats typically surge following high profile incidents.

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A phenomenon known as the “copycat effect” is prompting arrests and heightened security at schools across the United States, following the killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Psychologists have been studying the pattern of threats and violence following high profile incidents since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. In the four weeks following the school shooting, 350 students in the U.S. were arrested for making threats against their schools.

In the Miami Valley Thursday, at least four students at different schools were arrested for threats.

Dr. Gregory Ramey, the executive director at Dayton Children’s Center for Pediatric Mental Health Resources, explained the uptick can be attributed to mass media attention and the events’ effects on vulnerable children and teens.

“What may be a tragedy to you and I and most other people is seen by them as an opportunity for attention or escape or to meet some other serious emotional need,” Dr. Ramey said.

The psychologist recommended parents monitor their children’s behavior, reactions and exposure to social media and news coverage of violent events. He said it’s an opportunity to start age-appropriate conversations and look for any signs of a child struggling with mental health issues.

“At least part of it is being able to identify these children early, not waiting, but getting them help,” he said.

Psychologists also explain the 24-hour news cycle could be contributing to so-called copycats seeking attention. The Colorado School Safety Resource Center said a trend of threats ebbs and flows with the coverage of events.

Dr. Ramey said for parents, maintaining an open line of communication is key to explain consequences, spot warning signs or to help ease concerns.

“Reach out, engage you child in conversation that’s wrapped in caring and love,” he said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s