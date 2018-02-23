Russia earns spot in Men’s Hockey gold medal game

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Veteran goaltender Vasily Koshechkin stopped all 31 shots he faced to put the Russians into the gold medal game at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Koshechkin is 3-1-0 after getting the nod to start over NHL prospects Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shestyorkin and will almost certainly start the final Sunday against either Canada or Germany, who play late Friday in the other semifinal.

It is the Russians’ first trip to the gold-medal game since 1998. The Czech Republic has a chance for its first bronze medal since 2006.

Winter Games – Friday, 2/23 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Karen Chen of the United States competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: during the Ladies Single Skating Free Program on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Karen Chen of the United States competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Program on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Mirai Nagasu of the United States competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Mirai Nagasu of the United States competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Bradie Tennell of the United States competes during the Ladies Single Skating Free Skating on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: during the Ladies Single Skating Free Program on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: during the Ladies Single Skating Free Program on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) during the Men's Big Air Qualification on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Redmond Gerard of the United States reacts after his jump during the Men's Big Air Qualification on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Redmond Gerard of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Qualification on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Thomas Muirhead, Cameron Smith, Kyle Waddell and Kyle Smith of Great Britain compete in the Curling Men's Tie-breaker against Switzerland on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Matt Hamilton, and John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyler George of USA competes in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING:

The International Olympic Committee says a ceremony has been scheduled to give Norway’s mixed doubles curlers the bronze medal stripped from the Russian team over doping.

The IOC says on Twitter that Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten’s medals will be presented at the medals plaza Saturday — a rare quick turnaround for such a case.

The tweet included a photo of Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach welcoming Skaslien and Nedregotten back to Pyeongchang.

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his medal after admitting to a doping violation. He tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

MEN’S CURLING:

The Swiss men have won curling’s bronze medal, sending Canada to its worst finish ever in the sport.

Switzerland’s team of Peter de Cruz, Benoit Schwarz, Claudio Paetz and Valentin Tanner beat Canada 7-5 on Friday. Schwarz took out two Canadian stones with his last throw of the 10th and final end. With one throw left, Canada could not score the two points it needed to force an extra end.

Canada won the last three gold medals in Olympic men’s curling and had never even failed to reach the gold medal match since the sport was restored to the Olympics in 1998. The Canadian women also failed to medal — the first time they’d missed the podium.

“I know that after results like this, people are going to reflect on what went wrong,” Canadian third Marc Kennedy said. “But at the end of the day, it just comes down to individual performance.”

Canada did win a gold medal in mixed curling, which was added to the Winter Games this year.

MEN’S 4×7.5-KILOMETER BIATHLON:

France’s Martin Fourcade will go for his fourth Olympic gold medal on Friday night in the men’s 4×7.5-kilometer biathlon relay.

The event begins at 8:15 p.m. local time (6:15 a.m. EST.)

Fourcade could become only the second biathlete to win four gold medals in a single Olympic Games, joining Norway’s Ole Einar Bjourndalen, who accomplished the feat at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Fourcade and Norway cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo are the only athletes who’ve won three gold medals at the Pyeongchang Games. Kleabo will compete in his final event on Saturday in the men’s 50-kilometer mass start.

WOMEN’S FIGURE SKATING:

The Russians have come to dominate women’s figure skating and they showed it by sweeping the top two medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Even their closest rivals acknowledge how much ground they have to make up. But what’s much more difficult to pin down is whether it’s possible to close the gap and what it will take for someone to rise to the Russians’ level.

Alina Zagitova won individual gold with 239.57 points Friday, beating her training partner and close friend Evgenia Medvedeva by less than two points.

That they would stand on the top two steps of the podium at Gangneung Ice Arena was about as predictable as the sun rising over the nearby Sea of Japan, the only question left being what order they would finish.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond put together two clean programs for what she claimed was the first time ever, and she still only managed 231.02 points, leaving her a distant — but quite happy — third.

WOMEN’S CURLING:

South Korea’s women’s curling team has become a global sensation. And they don’t even know it.

The team known as the “Garlic Girls” came into the Pyeongchang Games as the underdog who few believed would medal. Now they’re number one in the rankings.

They have earned worldwide attention for their fierce talent and funny personality.

But their coach has shielded them from publicity and the women agreed to turn off their phones before the Games. So they have no idea they’re superstars.

They got their name from their hometown of Uiseong, known for its prolific garlic production.

WOMEN’S FIGURE SKATING:

The Americans secured their worst showing in modern-era Olympic women’s figure skating with Mirai Nagasu failing to get any lift on her triple axel and popping a triple lutz.

The 24-year-old Nagasu was fourth at the 2010 Vancouver Games but never got going in the individual competition at the Pyeongchang Games after helping the U.S. win a team bronze. She hit her triple axel in that event, becoming the first American woman and third overall to do so in an Olympics. But she slipped below U.S. champion Bradie Tennell in the standings after Friday’s free skate, with 2017 national champ Karen Chen just behind.

With the top six skaters to go, the Americans almost certainly will wind up ninth, 10th and 11th. Since World War II, at least one American woman finished sixth or higher.

WOMEN’S SKIING:

American ski great Lindsey Vonn not only won a bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, she also had a chance to scatter some of her grandfather’s ashes on a rock near the mountain where the downhill races were run.

Don Kildow served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War in the 1950s.

“I know that it would mean a lot to him to be back here, a part of him is in South Korea always,” says Vonn, who shared her story with The Associated Press and the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

Vonn says she scattered parts of Don Kildow’s ashes “just a few days ago” on a rock that she was told was special when she visited South Korea last year to be named a Pyeongchang Olympic ambassador. She described the location as “right by the men’s downhill start.”

Vonn won a bronze medal in the downhill , but skied out of Thursday’s slalom leg of the Alpine combined in what was likely her last Olympic race. Later in the day, a group of elderly South Korean men gave her family some gifts and a letter of thanks to mark her grandfather’s service during the 1950-53 Korean War.

WOMEN’S SKICROSS:

Canada’s Kelsey Serwa has raced to victory in women’s skicross, giving her a gold medal to go with the silver she won in Sochi four years ago.

Serwa raced to the lead early in the final and was well in front by the time she reached the bottom of the course at Phoenix Snow Park. Canadian teammate Brittany Phelan made an impressive pass late in the run to finish second.

Serwa’s victory came two days after Canada’s Brady Leman took gold in the men’s event.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith held off Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund for bronze.

While Serwa and Phelan gave the Canadians a one-two finish, teammates Marielle Thompson and India Sherrit were not so fortunate. Thompson, the defending Olympic champion, clipped a ski in the first elimination round and did not finish. Sherrit left the course in a medical sled following a frightening crash. There was no immediate update on her status.

