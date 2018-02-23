Samsung shows off latest tech and beyond at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) – As the Olympics begin winding down, South Korea continues to be on full display for everyone to see.

The Winter Games are giving the country’s tech giant a chance to show off its latest and greatest ways to connect people with the world.

Erin Cargile got a chance to experience their showcase in the middle of Olympic Park.

[WATCH: Samsung sets up shop in the middle of Olympic Park]

Smack dab in the middle of Olympic Park one of the biggest sponsors has set up shop. The Samsung showcase is drawing quite a crowd – 6,000 people walk through the doors each day.

The experience offers a trip down memory lane, from the first cell phone to the tech company’s 20 year Olympic partnership and then it’s time to go on a wild ride into the future.

A VR, or virtual reality, is a full body experience at the showcase. Theme-park style rocking chairs that move with the video in your headset to options are thrilling visitors.

It’s like a playground for all ages – and even with the chaotic crowds–the next generation of users are fully focused. Just another unique Olympic adventure that’s sure to stick with everyone who walk through the door.

There are more than half a dozen Samsung showcases spread out across the Olympic venues.

And as a gift, the company sends every Olympic athlete home with a brand new smartphone.