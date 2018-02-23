Trump to announce new NKorea sanctions at CPAC speech

By Published: Updated:

Jane Lawler-Savitske, of Springfield, Va., who is moving soon to Austin, wears a "MAGA," Trump-Pence, and flag of Texas pin while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hitting more than 50 vessels, shipping companies and trade businesses with sanctions in the latest bid to turn up the pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program, according to a senior administration official.

President Donald Trump is set to announce the action Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, followed by a public announcement from the Treasury Department.

The official says Trump will call it “the largest-ever set of new sanctions” on the North. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the sanctions before Trump’s remarks. The sanctions are targeted at sources of fuel and cash for the North.

The announcement comes as South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, an occasion the two Koreas have used as an opportunity to try to restart talks.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s