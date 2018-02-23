Trump upbeat on meeting with Australian PM

President Trump hosts Australian PM at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) –  President Donald Trump says “a lot of good things” will come from Friday’s meetings with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Asked if he would visit down under, Trump says he would and called Australia a “great place.”

Trump says they are working on trade deals, the military, security and other issues.

You can watch the full news conference here:

Turnbull noted that this year marks “100 years of mateship” between the U.S. and Australia. The prime minister predicted 100 more years of friendship to come.

The leaders spoke in the Oval Office during a portion of the meeting that was open to U.S. and Australian journalists.

Trump and Turnbull are scheduled to answer questions at a joint news conference following their talks and working lunch.

