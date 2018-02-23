VIDEO: Road rage fight spills onto highway

By Published:

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WCMH) — Video shows a road rage incident in which three people fight in the middle of the roadway.

According to WPTV, video recorded by another driver shows a car and a minivan driving down the highway when the car begins to slow down in front of the minivan.

The video doesn’t show what leads up to the fight, but the car can be seen cutting off the minivan when the driver attempts to change lanes.

When the cars get to a busy intersection, three men get out of the vehicles and begin to fight in the middle of the road.

“Bystanders were involved trying to break them up, and the potential of those bystanders also getting hurt during this is increased,” Jeff Kittredge with the Stuart Police Department told WPTV.

Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you’re also putting other motorists in danger with aggressive driving,” said Kittredge.

Kittredge says the men in the car drove away after the fight, but were later arrested.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s