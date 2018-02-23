Lockdown at Westerville South HS lifted after earlier safety concern

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The lockdown at Westerville South High School has been lifted after an earlier potential safety concern.

According to a spokesperson with Westerville City Schools, an anonymous phone call came into Westerville South High School citing potential safety concerns.

Westerville South High School and Blendon Middle School were then placed on lockdown.

Westerville police say they took a high school student in custody for questioning, but no other information on the student was available.

Pointview Elementary and the Academic Enrichment Center were also placed on lockouts (classes are proceeding as normal, heightened security in halls, all exterior doors locked) during the investigation, but those have also been lifted.