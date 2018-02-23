Wright State falls at IUPUI

By Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. Henderson had 12 points off the bench, going 10-for-10 from the free throw line, to carry IUPUI to a 66-56 win over Wright St. on Friday.

Nick Rogers had 11 points for IUPUI (11-17, 8-9 Horizon League). D.J. McCall added 11 points. Elyjah Goss had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Ron Patterson, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 11 percent for the game (1 of 9).

IUPUI headed to the locker room at halftime trailing narrowly, 29-27. The second half was another story, though, as the Jaguars were able to outscore the Raiders 39-27 and roll to the 10-point victory.

Everett Winchester had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders (21-9, 13-4). Grant Benzinger added 11 points. Mark Hughes had six rebounds.

The Jaguars leveled the season series against the Raiders with the win. Wright St. defeated IUPUI 60-52 on Dec. 30. IUPUI finishes out the regular season against Northern Kentucky (20-8, 13-3) at home on Sunday. Wright St. finishes out the regular season against Illinois-Chicago (17-12, 12-4) on the road on Sunday.

