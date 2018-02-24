3 killed in head-on collision in Ohio

WKBN Staff Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on a northeast Ohio interstate connector collided head-on with a semitrailer, killing her two young children and her brother.

Youngstown police say 25-year-old Kanosha Bason, of Warren, remains hospitalized after the collision on State Route 711 around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the collision killed 7-year-old Noreyion Bason, 5-year-old Nialaisha Bason, and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons.

The 53-year-old driver of the semitrailer was treated for minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Route 711 were closed for 12 hours while workers removed steel beams being hauled by the semitrailer.

