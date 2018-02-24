Experience ski cross in virtual reality

You see all of the action on television but wouldn’t it be nice to check out what the cameras don’t always show?

Well, now you can thanks to virtual reality, sponsored by Intel True VR.

Get a closer look at Phoenix Snow Park where the freestyle skiing events take place.

The virtual reality video below shows you all the inside scoop during the women’s ski cross event.

Depending on which angle you choose to view, you can take a look at the competition or you can scroll over to see the crowd’s reaction to their favorite skier crossing the finish line.

The choice is yours.

Women’s ski cross

Throughout the PyeongChang Games, NBC will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

To access the content it’s rather simple.

No ski’s or goggles are needed here!

Just download the NBC Sports VR app directly to your smartphone and you’re ready to roll.

Here’s the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of virtual reality action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay