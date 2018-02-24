Nana Takagi wins women’s mass start gold

Nana Takagi is the very first mass start Olympic champion.

The mass start is making its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, after being tested at the junior Olympics.

Takagi has now won two gold medals at the Games, as she was also a part of Japan’s gold medal team pursuit team.

Kim Bo-Reum and Irene Schouten followed Takagi on the podium.

Saskia Alusalu decided to take an early lead in the final in an attempt to hold on all 16 laps, but with three laps to go was passed by the rest of the field and finished fourth overall due to sprint points.

Mia Manganello and Heather Bergsma both advanced to the final. Manganello finished seventh in the semifinal with one sprint point, while Bergsma qualified with five points. In the final, Bergsma finished tenth and Manganello finished 15th.

Medal favorite Ivanie Blondin did not advance to the final after a crash just over four minutes into Semifinal 2. Blondin finished the race, but did not earn enough sprint points to advance.

“Had a slip, happens all the time in short track and mass start,” Blondin said to the ISU. “I’m distraught right now.”