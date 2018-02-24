Umbrellas needed for a soggy day

***FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING***

Showers will continue across much of the Miami Valley today. This afternoon, there may be an isolated storm or two, but best chances for thunderstorm activity is tonight. It may be a good day to attend the Miami County Home show since it will be a wet day. Tonight there is the potential for some storms to become severe. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. One to two inches of rainfall is possible through Sunday morning.

TODAY: Showers likely with a chance of thunder later in the day. Rain may be heavy at times. High 54

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times and some storms may become severe. Low 49

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms ending. Decreasing clouds and breezy. High 55

A cold front will push through the Miami Valley early Sunday morning. After the front passes, showers and storms will be ending and skies will start to clear. Winds will be gusty on Sunday but expect some sunshine during the day.