Uncle calls for change after 22-year-old niece shot and killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As friends and family gathered to remember a 22-year-old woman at a prayer vigil Saturday, an uncle says he wants to see an end to the violence.

According to police, Keyona Murray was shot inside her home on Lorenz Avenue February 16 and died at the hospital. She was shot in the head by someone outside as she held her daughter in her arms, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to this incident and is being held at the juvenile justice center on a murder charge, according to officials.

“She was vibrant,” said Emmanuel Mooty, Keyona Murray’s uncle. “She loved her family dearly. She had a lot of good friends, a lot of loving friends, and she loved her friends also.”

Mooty, who is now mourning the loss of his niece, said he’s frustrated by violent crime in his and other communities.

“It’s just as simple [as] you want to pull the trigger,” he said. “And you’re touching so many lives.”

Mooty said he wants more after-school activities in his community to help keep kids from making the wrong choices, which impact many families, even their own.

“A lot of these kids – they don’t have anything to do,” he said. “Video games and then being in the streets. And all they’re doing is trying to mimic what they think is the way to go, which is not the way to go.”

Mooty said he believes it’s also about making sure kids understand the value of community.

“It’s times like this where you only see people come together when a tragedy happens,” Mooty said. “So if we can get a better mindset in the mind frames of these kids to let them know that being hard and being thuggish isn’t all what it’s cracked up to be.”