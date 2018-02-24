WATCH: Best Nordic combined moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Nordic Combined - Winter Olympics Day 13

From Germany’s dominance on the normal hill, to Germany’s complete dominance on the large hill, to Germany’s uber dominance on the team large hill, a lot of history was made in the Nordic combined events. Germany won all three gold medals, becoming just the second nation to do so.

Frenzel defends his crown

Germany’s Eric Frenzel opened the Nordic combined events in PyeongChang with a riveting push up the final hill to win his second consecutive gold medal in the normal hill/10 kilometer competition.

 
Frenzel, who started 36 seconds behind the leader, quickly made up for the deficit and grew stronger in the final climb as the others in the lead pack faded in the final half kilometer.
 

Germany makes history, part I

Frenzel again won a medal, but was upstaged by countrymen Johannes Rydzek and Fabian Riessle in the individual large hill event. It was the first sweep ever in a Nordic combined event.
 
 
Japan’s Akito Watabe, a two-time silver medalist, held the lead after the ski jumping competition and held on until the very end. But a costly slip knocked him out of medal contention, letting the German trio surge to the podium.
 

Germany makes history, part II

After the individual large hill, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Germans dominate the team large hill. With Frenzel, Rydzek and Riessle all on the team, Germany ran away with the relay. With golds in all three Nordic combined events, Germany became only the second nation ever to accomplish that feat — after Finland in 2002.
 
 

Austria surprises

Believe it or not, Germany wasn’t the only nation competing. Austria often proved to be their biggest competition. The Austrians rode their strong ski jumping to two bronze medals in the three events and held leads heading into the cross-country bit in both the normal hill and team large hill events.

 
Unfortunately, that meant being hunted down by the Germans in the various cross-country races, but still a strong showing from Austria.

Bryan Fletcher guides Team USA

Bryan Fletcher, a childhood cancer survivor, led the U.S. in all three events. Although he didn’t win any medals, he balanced guiding a very young U.S. team and a crazy home life.
 

Who knew ‘Dirty Dancing’ was an Olympic sport?

Watch out Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

 

