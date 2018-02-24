WATCH: Top bobsled moments from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

From tie for gold in men’s doubles to Elena Meyers Taylor piloting Team USA to silver, the bobsled did not disappoint in PyeongChang. Here are the best moments from the 2018 Winter Games:

Elena Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs love silver

Meyers Taylor and Gibbs won Team USA’s only bobsled medal in PyeongChang, taking care of business over four runs in women’s bobsled.

Steve Holcomb’s legacy

Steve Holcomb passed away in May 2017, but his impact on Team USA’s bobsled squad was present in PyeongChang

A Tie?! A Tie!

The two-man bobsled competition was a thrilling affair, and once the dust settled, Germany and Canada shared the top spot on the podium. And the celebration following the tie was what the Olympics are all about.

Frencesco Friedrich makes history

Friedrich was in the German sled that tied for gold in two-man bobsled. He came back and dominated the four-man competition, too, becoming only the sixth pilot to win gold in both events in the same Games.

History for the home team

Pilot Won Yun-Jong drove South Korea to its first medal in the bobsled, following up Yun Sung-Bin’s historic medal in the skeleton — and Won won silver in a tie. The South Korean sled shared silver with the German team piloted by Nico Walther. After four runs down the track, no time separated the two sleds.

German women sweep golds in sliding events

Mariama Jamanka piloted the German women to a win, following up Germany’s success in women’s sliding sports. They won gold in luge, skeleton, and bobsled — and they added a win in the luge relay, too.

Usain Bolt is a fan of the Jamaican women’s bobsled team

The team named their sled “Cool Bolt” — so the world’s fastest man sent them well wishes.

The Nigerian team makes Olympic debut

Seun Adigan and Akuoma Omeoga became the first Nigerian athletes to compete in the bobsled.

Crashing quickly

The German bobsled team piloted by Nico Walther finished fifth, but they took the lead after Run 2 despite crashing across the finish line.

Who knew? At least one moose loves bobsled

Can’t blame a moose for wanting to catch up on the Olympics like everyone else.