Crews search for missing 6-year-old boy last seen near Mosquito Creek

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says what started off as a rescue operation has now turned into a recovery mission after a 6-year-old boy went missing near Mosquito Creek in Pasco.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene around 5:45 Sunday evening.

Some children were playing along the bank of Mosquito Creek when a 6-year-old boy somehow got into the water, according to Sgt. Aaron Steinke of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. One of the other children told an adult, who then called 911, he said.

First responders had boats in the water and an estimated 30 to 40 searchers on scene, Sgt. Steinke said. They have also used an infrared helicopter operated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he added.

People we spoke with in the community said their thoughts are with the boy’s family.

“A small community, everyone knows everyone,” said Glenn York, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s going to be heartbreaking when they find out the realities I’m sure. We’ll just keep praying he’s hanging on somewhere.”

“I just showed up here to just try to help this family, and that’s all it’s about,” said Adrian Franklin, Sidney resident. “I pray for them that they’re okay, and that God’s with them and that we’re here for them. If we can help them in any kind of way, we’re here.”

Search efforts began to wind down for the night around 9 p.m. Crews will be back on scene at sunrise to continue the search, Steinke said.

Due to the recent rain, Sgt. Steinke urges people to be cautious and avoid going near bodies of water.

