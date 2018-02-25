Gov. Kasich says preparation helped minimize flood damage

Car stranded in on Twin Creek Bridge in Preble County. (Photo: Kris Sproles)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Republican Gov. John Kasich says preparations by local and state officials ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding helped Ohio “dodge a bullet” with no loss of life reported to this point.

Kasich held a briefing Sunday at the state’s emergency operations center.

He pointed to his order five days ago to activate 40 soldiers from an Ohio National Guard engineering company to raise floodgates along the Ohio River in Portsmouth. Kasich issued an emergency declaration Saturday in 17 southern and eastern counties that would allow for activation of more National Guard soldiers if needed.

The Ohio River in Cincinnati was expected to crest at 60.6 feet (18.5 meters) Sunday afternoon, the highest level there since 1997 when flood stage reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters). The river is expected to remain above flood stage the rest of the week.

