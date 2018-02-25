Gusty winds and falling temps this morning

***FLOOD ADVISORY PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, CLARK, CLINTON, WARREN, BUTLER UNTIL 10:45 AM THIS MORNING***

A strong cold front has pushed through the Miami Valley early this morning.   This caused predawn winds to around 50 MPH.  Winds will still be gusty throughout the day but not as strong as early this morning.  Heavy rain overnight is still causing high water on many roadways.  Temperatures will continue to drop this morning due to the passage of the cold front.  Later this afternoon temperatures should recover slightly with daytime highs around 50.

TODAY:   Decreasing clouds and windy.  Afternoon High 50

TONIGHT: Scattered high clouds, colder.  Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 52

High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley today and stay with us for several days.  This will bring some much needed sunshine to the region until the next storm system approaches on Wednesday.

