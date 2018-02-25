Man rescued after trapped in Greenville creek

Credit: Clinton J. Randall, Bluebag Media

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) -A man is taken to the hospital after being rescued from a Greenville Creek.

It happened near the East Fourth Street Bridge around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to our partners at Bluebag Media, dispatch received calls about a man hanging onto a tree and yelling for help.

Police say a neighbor tossed the man a garden hose. He grabbed it and made it to safety.

The victim was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

