Man, woman face arson charges in connection with Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man and woman are in custody in connection with a house fire in Riverside.

According to fire officials, neighbors called 911 to report seeing the couple exhibit suspicious behavior around the home on Rausch Avenue after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the duo took off. Officers arrested them shortly after and while questioning them, noticed flames and smoke coming from the single story residence.

Several fire departments were dispatched to the scene and knocked down the fire quickly.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The man and woman are being charged with arson as well as breaking and entering.