NWS: Tornado touched down in Clermont County

FELICITY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Clermont County overnight.

Officials said the tornado hit southwest of the city of Felicity.

An EF scale rating has not yet been determined.

NWS said the survey team is still assessing damage in far eastern Clermont County, extending into Brown County, especially near Hamersville, which is about 15 minutes from Felicity.

Crews spent much of Sunday morning fixing downed power lines and moving trees from roadways.

Mark and Danielle Riley, of Hamersville, said he heard the tornado sirens and received a weather alert on their phones.

“We all made it to the bathroom, and then you heard the howling,” Danielle Riley said.

“About two minutes later, we came out because there was a bunch of noise and racket out here, and this is what we seen,” Mark Riley said.

Their car was crushed. Tree limbs shattered the windshield.

A few blocks away, the storm tore apart the roof to the old Hamersville firehouse.

Siding from the roof landed in trees and on top of a pickup, while the wood ended up being tossed around like matchsticks.

“It’s crazy. It shows the difference in the building from old and new,” Hamersville resident Less Stroop said.