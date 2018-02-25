NWS: Tornado touched down in Clermont County

By Published:

FELICITY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Clermont County overnight.

Officials said the tornado hit southwest of the city of Felicity.

An EF scale rating has not yet been determined.

NWS said the survey team is still assessing damage in far eastern Clermont County, extending into Brown County, especially near Hamersville, which is about 15 minutes from Felicity.

Crews spent much of Sunday morning fixing downed power lines and moving trees from roadways.

Mark and Danielle Riley, of Hamersville, said he heard the tornado sirens and received a weather alert on their phones.

“We all made it to the bathroom, and then you heard the howling,” Danielle Riley said.

“About two minutes later, we came out because there was a bunch of noise and racket out here, and this is what we seen,” Mark Riley said.

Their car was crushed. Tree limbs shattered the windshield.

A few blocks away, the storm tore apart the roof to the old Hamersville firehouse.

Siding from the roof landed in trees and on top of a pickup, while the wood ended up being tossed around like matchsticks.

“It’s crazy. It shows the difference in the building from old and new,” Hamersville resident Less Stroop said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s