Raiders rally late for win at UIC

CHICAGO – The Wright State men’s basketball team nailed down the number two seed of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship this weekend in Detroit with an 88-81 win at UIC Sunday night.

Freshman Loudon Loveled the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and a steal as Grant Benzinger added 21 points and freshman Everett Winchester came off the bench for 19 points and eight rebounds. Mark Hughes had 11 points, all in the second half. Love’s 10 field goals made is a career high as he collected his 13th double-double of the year.

Wright State, 22-9 and 14-4, will be the number two seed in the upcoming Little Caesars Horizon League Championship at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Raiders will play Saturday at 5:30 against the winner of Green Bay and Detroit Mercy from Friday night. UIC will be the three seed with a record of 17-14 and 12-6.

The 14 league wins marks a new record for most conference victories by a Raider squad.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

UIC took a lead of 51-43 into the locker room at halftime.

UIC used an 11-2 run to widen the gap after the Raiders cut it to four at the five-minute mark.

Benzinger led the Raiders with 16 points while Love had 15 points. Winchester came off the bench for nine points.

WSU shot 42% while the Flames were hot at 66%, hitting 21 of 32 from the field

The Flames outrebounded the Raiders 18-16.

Second Half Highlights

The Raiders came back quickly to tie the game by the 16:00 minute mark at 55 each.

The score went back and forth but WSU took the lead at 79-77 with under four minutes.

The Flames were held to just 23% from the field in the second half.

Wright State sealed the win with a 6-0 run over the final minute of the game.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Wright State outscored the Flames 44-28 in the paint and 26-24 off the bench.

The Raiders owned the boards 43-34 and second point chances 27-13.

POST-GAME REACTION

“Coach said we had to be aggressive. My teammates believed in me and they kept saying to keep pushing, keep pushing. It feels great to pullout the win.”

— Everett Winchester

“Everett handles the ball well for his size. He’s so big and strong and he did a such a good job. He was one of the few that showed up for us in the first half. Then we were able to get others going.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

NEXT UP

At the Little Caesars Championship, the Raiders will play Saturday at 5:30 against the of the Green Bay-Detroit Mercy game from Friday night.