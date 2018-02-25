Teens celebrate new year with polar plunge

Erin Cargile Published:

On the Eastern coast of Korea, everyone is all bundled up at the beach in February. In below freezing temperatures, most people joke about jumping in, which is why two guys stripping down on the sand caught my attention.

“It’s really crazy. I didn’t believe they were really go in there because I thought it was a joke,” beach visitor Victoria Myung said.

But, they were serious and it wasn’t a dare. The teenagers’ decision to take the polar plunge is something they call the Russian Challenge.

“Our style, Russian style, yes, crazy Russian style,” one teen said.

Simon, 15, explained the plunge is part of his own twist on the Korean New Year. Simon lives in South Korea but is from Russia.

“It’s the first day of a new 2018 year. I am doing 2018 push-ups,” he added.

For the record, the temperatures were in the teens that day and the water temperature was about 40 degrees.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s