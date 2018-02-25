The Podium Day 16: Mike Tirico reflects; a meeting between North and South Koreans

NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico reflects on his first time hosting primetime Olympic coverage, the U.S. women’s hockey team’s gold medal game, and the Games’s impact on diplomatic relations between North and South Korea. Plus The Podium team tells the story of chance meeting between North Korean cheerleaders and two young South Koreans at the Games.

