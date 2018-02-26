Researchers may have found a shrinking fat pill

By Published: Updated:

(NBC NEWS) –  A new study from the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston may have led researchers to a pill that can shrink body mass.

It’s currently under review for safety before it can be released to the general public, but it’s already proven to lower body fat in animals. Now scientists hope to use it for medical benefits in humans.

At the end of 10 days, we saw that the mice actually lost about total of 8 percent body weight,” says Dr. Harshini Neelakantan.

Neelakantan is the scientist working to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that her drug is effective, safe, and could save lives.

They learned by studying fat cells in the experiment is that there’s a protein inside the cells that slows down metabolism. Therefore, the body is fighting you to lose weight.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s