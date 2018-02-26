Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar

Published:
Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded, guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other women and girls and for child pornography crimes.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says investigators will look at “systemic issues” with regard how to the school deals with such complaints. She says Nassar’s actions “are unimaginable.”

She adds, “The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable.”

DeVos says the university’s acting president, John Engler, has ordered the school to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office also is investigating Michigan State’s handling of Nassar.

