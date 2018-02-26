February 2018 makes top 5 wettest months

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)  While we’re not seeing significant flooding like areas in Columbus or Cincinnati… our rain gauges were overflowing this weekend.

The rainfall we saw this weekend was a big factor in pushing our total monthly total into the top five wettest months.

Here’s a look at the record rainfall we saw on Saturday. We picked up 1.84 inches February 24th breaking the daily rainfall record of 1.63 inches back in 2016.

More than half of the days in February we recorded some kind of precipitation – either rain or snow. 15 days so far this month we’ve picked up measurable precipitation at Dayton International Airport.

Since records have been kept in 1893 here are the top five wettest February’s on record:
1.   6.77″  1909
2.   6.44″  1908
3.   5.77″   1990
 4.   5.40″   2018
5.   4.79″   1903

The weekend rainfall pushed us up to 5.40 inches which now has us at the fourth wettest February on record.

We need a little more than three tenths of an inch to push us up into the third position but we’re running out of days this month. It looks like we will have an opportunity to add to the monthly rainfall total. Showers are possible Wednesday which is the last day of February.

