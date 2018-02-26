Flooding expected along Ohio River through this week

CINCINNATI (AP) — Forecasters expect flooding to persist through the week in the Cincinnati region as the Ohio River slowly recedes from its highest level in 21 years.

The National Weather Service reports the river crested Sunday at around 60.5 feet (18.4 meters), and was at 60.2 feet (18.4 meters) Monday morning. The river reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters) during deadly flooding in 1997.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady in Wilmington, Ohio, says a couple of dry days will help, although light rains later in the week could slow the receding. The flood stage in the Cincinnati area is 52 feet, or 15.85 meters.

Monday commutes were complicated by closed roadways east of Cincinnati and across the river in northern Kentucky.

Two tornadoes touched down over the weekend, one each in Clermont and Brown counties.