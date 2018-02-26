Flooding poses issues for Miami Valley drivers and businesses

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Though it was sunny Monday, some roads and parks remained under water and shut down routes in the Miami Valley.

Geese were enjoying a new swimming hole in place of the parking lot, trails and soccer fields at Rip Rap Park in Huber Heights. Flood waters from the nearby river covered the small park, submerging park benches and closing down bike paths.

High water and road closed signs block part of the adjacent Rip Rap Road, near Little York Road.

Marsha Wilson, who was heading to work Monday morning, had to take a detour to avoid the closure.

“I’ve never been down here with the water being like this. It’s just like — wow,” Wilson said.

Within the closed stretch of road, workers at Central Collision Repair said they brace for detours and slow business whenever the region experiences heavy rains.

“Whenever we get a lot of rain like that it closes,” said Landon Armbruster, a third generation worker at the family-owned business. “When it closes, it’s pretty much a dead spell through here for a little bit.”

By noon on Monday, the auto shop had only serve two customers. Armbruster said that was well below the 20 to 30 he typically expects during a Monday. The parking lot was full of more confused drivers than patrons.

“Even though there’s a (road closed) sign up there, they’ll try to go. Then they’ll see the gates are closed, so they’ll turn around,” Armbruster explained.

The National Weather Service recorded the Great Miami River’s crest at 21.03 feet at 10:15 p.m. Sunday. 22 feet is considered minor flood stage.

As of noon, the water level had dropped almost a foot from its crest. Drivers and businesses said they were looking forward to drier days.

“It’s frustrating because you always want your business to be popping, but it is nice to have a little bit of a breather too on a Monday,” Armbruster joked.