Former NBA player’s ex-wife pleads not guilty in his death

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Riverside Sheriff's Department shows Sherra Wright. The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will not fight authorities' attempt to send her from California to Tennessee, where she's charged with killing him nearly eight years ago. The Desert Sun newspaper reports that Sherra Wright briefly appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, agreed to go back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder charges. (Riverside Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is pleading not guilty to murder charges in his death more than seven years ago.

Sherra Wright’s lawyers entered the plea Monday in Shelby County criminal court in Tennessee. Wright wore an orange jail jumpsuit and responded “no sir” when asked by Judge Lee Coffee if she had any questions about the case.

She was arrested in December in Riverside County, California, more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found on July 28, 2010.

Another person charged with first-degree murder in the case, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty. Wright and Turner are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s