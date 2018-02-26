Former NBA player’s ex-wife pleads not guilty in his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is pleading not guilty to murder charges in his death more than seven years ago.

Sherra Wright’s lawyers entered the plea Monday in Shelby County criminal court in Tennessee. Wright wore an orange jail jumpsuit and responded “no sir” when asked by Judge Lee Coffee if she had any questions about the case.

She was arrested in December in Riverside County, California, more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright’s decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found on July 28, 2010.

Another person charged with first-degree murder in the case, Billy Turner, has pleaded not guilty. Wright and Turner are scheduled to appear in court on March 19.