DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Roads in the Miami Valley have been closed due to high water.

Below is a list and maps of where these road closures are in the area:

The road in Bellbrook on Stewart Road between Mead and Washington Mill is closed.

The following roads in Greene County are closed:

Hilltop Road between Trebein Road and Fairgrounds Road

Lower Bellbrook Road between State Route 725 and the Little Miami

Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights is closed in both directions.