Local city to test new tornado sirens

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A local city will test two new tornado warning sirens in the area.

The City of Huber Heights installed two outdoor weather warning sirens at Kroger’s Aquatics Park and Thomas Cloud Park.

Huber Heights Police say they will test the sirens Monday, March 5 at noon, weather permitting.

After the test date, there will be continued testing for the first Monday of each month at noon.

The new sirens are part of a joint grant managed by the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security

Thomas Cloud Park

Kroger’s Aquatics Park