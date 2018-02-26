Major rockslide closes southern Ohio highway

WOWK Published:
(Photo courtesy WOWK)

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — All lanes of Route 7 (also considered part of US-52) in Lawrence County are shut down in the Chesapeake area due to a large rock slide.

The slide took place just before 7:30am.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the rock slide has closed the section of the four-lane area between the 0.0- and the 1.0-mile markers near Chesapeake as a result of the slide.

All lanes are closed near C.R. 124 (Tallow Ridge Road), east of the U.S. 52 interchange and the 6th Street Bridge to West Virginia.

Motorists will be detoured via the 6th and 17th Street bridges in West Virginia.

Another detour, Old US-52, is closed due to flooding near the high school, which will cause further delays.

No injuries are reported.

Crews are on their way to begin clearing the scene.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s